Astros Reportedly Will Call Up Veteran Infielder in Wake of Recent Injury Woes

The Houston Astros are reportedly calling up this veteran infielder from Triple-A in wake of their recent injury concerns.

Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros infielder Luis Guillorme (0) goes from first to third base on a base hit in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are once again shaking things up on the big league roster, as veteran infielder Luis Guillorme will reportedly be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome broke the news following the Astros' 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, a game in which recently promoted rookie outfielder Jacob Melton was forced to leave early with a sprained ankle.

The severity of this injury isn't known yet, but Rome also reported that Melton was struggling to put much weight on the injured ankle.

This move could indicate the team is expecting Melton to hit the injured list, which could necessitate a shake up on defense.

Guillorme, who signed a minor league deal with Houston this past winter, owns a career .251/.336/.322 slash line across parts of seven MLB seasons in his career.

He's been pretty solid in Triple-A thus far, owning a .245/.376/.310 slash line across 242 trips to the plate to go along with two homers and 22 RBI this year.

Guillorme has spent his entire career in the infield, so it's unlikely the Astros are bringing him up to fill a potential vacancy in the outfield.

That being said, everything is just speculation at this point, as there's really no telling what the team is planning on doing for the long term until further testing reveals the severity of Melton's injury.

If Melton does indeed hit the IL, then it will be interesting to see who Houston turns to to take his spot and what that means for Guillorme.

