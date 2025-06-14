Astros Reportedly Will Call Up Veteran Infielder in Wake of Recent Injury Woes
The Houston Astros are once again shaking things up on the big league roster, as veteran infielder Luis Guillorme will reportedly be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land.
The Athletic's Chandler Rome broke the news following the Astros' 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, a game in which recently promoted rookie outfielder Jacob Melton was forced to leave early with a sprained ankle.
The severity of this injury isn't known yet, but Rome also reported that Melton was struggling to put much weight on the injured ankle.
More News: Houston Astros Should Check on Trading for Orioles Left-Handed Slugger
This move could indicate the team is expecting Melton to hit the injured list, which could necessitate a shake up on defense.
Guillorme, who signed a minor league deal with Houston this past winter, owns a career .251/.336/.322 slash line across parts of seven MLB seasons in his career.
More News: Houston Astros Could Swing Trade Deadline Deal with Brewers to Bolster Pitching
He's been pretty solid in Triple-A thus far, owning a .245/.376/.310 slash line across 242 trips to the plate to go along with two homers and 22 RBI this year.
Guillorme has spent his entire career in the infield, so it's unlikely the Astros are bringing him up to fill a potential vacancy in the outfield.
More News: Four Starters Astros Should Consider at Trade Deadline To Bolster Playoff Rotation
That being said, everything is just speculation at this point, as there's really no telling what the team is planning on doing for the long term until further testing reveals the severity of Melton's injury.
If Melton does indeed hit the IL, then it will be interesting to see who Houston turns to to take his spot and what that means for Guillorme.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.