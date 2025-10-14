Astros Mentioned as Top Fit For Star Free Agent Outfielder From Hated Rival Yankees
The Houston Astros suffered one of the worst collapses they have seen in a very long time to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and really bring to an end their era of American League domination.
As the franchise tries to figure out how to take steps to fix things this offseason and hopefully make their return to the postseason a year from now, there are a few specific problem areas for them to focus on.
Houston was the most injured team in baseball and it made numerous position groups seem thin, but the biggest area they must address -- at least offensively -- is the outfield. With Jake Meyers and Cam Smith likely entrenched in spots out there, the Astros are once again looking at a platoon for the third spot, but there is a way they can address it.
In discussing the top fits for New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham which included a top-ten, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Houston in the No. 4 spot.
Astros Named Ideal Fit to Steal Trent Grisham from Yankees
"Both Jake Meyers and Cam Smith got out to impressive starts to this season, and Jesús Sánchez's first month with Houston after the trade deadline was respectable enough," Miller wrote. "None of the three did much of anything in September to prevent the Astros' collapse, though, and the prospect of entering 2026 with this as Plan A—or, worse, Alvarez regularly playing in left field after his injury-plagued 2025 campaign—has to be a bit terrifying for the Astros faithful."
Miller went on to bring up how spectacular Grisham has been against Houston, slashing .290/.355/.623 in 19 games with seven home runs. Even just getting him out of New York's roster would prove worthwhile, but clearly, the two-time Gold Glove winner is comfortable hitting at Daikin Park.
Grisham Coming Off Best Season of Career with Yankees
In 143 games this year, Grisham slashed .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs and 74 RBI, accounting for a bWAR of 3.5 which for the Astros would have been the difference in trying to make the playoffs.
Understandably and perhaps wisely, teams tend to be wary of handing out huge contracts to players who are coming off outlier seasons compared to the rest of their career stats, but at just 28 years old, Grisham could be entering his prime over the next several years.
An elite defender with a bat that is now just starting to come around, someone like Grisham fits perfectly in Houston. Not only does he bring stability and production to a critical position, but also perhaps some veteran guidance to the two young hopeful future stars around him.
Grisham would not come cheap, but if the goal is to fix one of the biggest issues the team had in one swift move, handing him a contract he can't refuse is a sound strategy. If he can have the kind of season he just had, it will go a long way towards getting the Astros back to October.