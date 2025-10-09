Astros' Star Outfielder Surprisingly Listed as Non-Tender Candidate
The Houston Astros have a lot to figure out this offseason.
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, there was belief that both general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada would be back in their positions next year. But owner Jim Crane has also shown an ability to put his thumb on the scale when it comes to shaking things up.
Fortunately, that didn't happen this time around, as both Brown and Espada will return in 2026. However, those were just the first decisions in what should be a busy winter as the Astros try to right the ship.
One thing that has to get figured out is their outfield situation. With Yordan Alvarez hopefully healthy to start the season, that gives Houston six players -- Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers, Jacob Melton, Jesus Sanchez and Cam Smith -- who will be fighting for a spot.
Jesus Sanchez Seen as Potential Non-Tender Candidate
To get rid of the logjam in the outfield, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that it could be the deadline acquisition of Sanchez who's on his way out of town despite him being arbitration eligible for 2026.
"Jesús Sánchez was acquired at the deadline, but he is an obvious non-tender candidate with a projected $6.5 million salary," he wrote.
That would be surprising if it took place, even despite the fact Sanchez had a poor showing when he arrived in Houston. His .199/.269/.342 slash line and OPS+ of 69 was not what the Astros had in mind when they acquired him, but cutting him after a half-season would be questionable considering they gave up assets to land him.
Why Astros Could Non-Tender Jesus Sanchez
If the Astros do decide to non-tender Sanchez, while it would be surprising, the reason would also be understandable. Not only did he not perform well after he was acquired, but Houston needs to solve some other glaring holes on their roster. Since outfield has a surplus of players they are comfortable with, then saving the $6.5 million Sanchez is set to receive for the 2026 season could be spent elsewhere.
Of course, that is also risky. Altuve is getting older and his defense is starting to make him a liability everywhere. That could force the Astros to primarily use him in the designated hitter spot, which would potentially move Alvarez into an everyday outfield role and increase his likelihood of injury.
And while Meyers had a breakout year, his past offensive history suggests he could have major regression.
If all of that occurs in the same season, that would leave second-year player Smith and current top-ranked prospect Melton to carry the load, which is a scary proposition for a team looking to contend once again.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Sanchez and his contract, but if he is non-tendered, look for Houston to use the money that would have been owed to him elsewhere.