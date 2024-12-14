Astros Might Not Trade for Cody Bellinger Due to Comments About Cheating Scandal
When the Houston Astros were caught stealing signs during the regular season and playoffs of their 2017 World Series win, and parts of the 2018 regular season as well, it rubbed many around Major League Baseball the wrong way.
Players around the league had every right to feel how they did.
Doing what the Astros did was inexcusable, and their punishment wasn't close to what it should've been.
That's in the past, and Houston has shown why it's still one of the best teams in baseball since, but it's impossible to forget what happened for some.
While many players commented on the situation, none were as strong as Cody Bellinger's.
He was a member of the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Astros beat in the World Series.
When speaking about the issue, he didn't hold back, saying they stole a World Series ring from the Dodgers and Jose Altuve stole an MVP Award from Aaron Judge.
"Those guys were cheating for three years," Bellinger said to ESPN. "I think what people don't realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it's over."
He added that he "lost respect" for those players, some of who are still on the team.
"I lost respect for those guys," Bellinger said. "I would say everyone in The Show, in the big leagues, lost respect for those guys."
Things change, and Bellinger, now with the Chicago Cubs, is a player who would fit in on Houston.
He's been a rumored trade target over the past few months, but according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Astros might not be willing to trade for him due to his comments.
"I'm also hearing weird things that Houston won't trade for Bellinger because of things he said about the cheating scandal seven years ago."
After trading Kyle Tucker, making a move for Bellinger would be an excellent decision.
Tucker is a much better player at this stage in his career, but Bellinger would give them a left-handed bat who could play multiple positions and bring some fear into the lineup.
A second trade with the Cubs might not be likely, but there's reason to believe it could happen.
Business is business at the end of the day, but if Houston doesn't want Bellinger, and he doesn't want to play for the Astros, it's tough to blame either side.
These are professionals, and if both believe they could work it out and put their differences aside, trading for him would make sense.