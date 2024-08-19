Houston Astros 'Biggest Red Flag' Has to Do with Jose Altuve
To say it's been an interesting season for the Houston Astros would be an understatement. After starting the year as one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, they've completely turned their campaign around. Currently four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, the Astros are in an excellent position to once again win the division.
They'll need to continue playing well over the next month and a half, but if history repeats itself, Houston should be in a great position to do just that. They're also getting healthier, which is a very promising sign. They've been playing this well recently despite being injured.
Kyle Tucker looks to be getting back in shape, which is the best possible thing for this team.
However, there have been some other issues. Most importantly, however, they've managed to still win games.
Despite that, oftentimes, it's about the process.
The Astros need to make sure they're playing at the top of their game if they want to compete in October, and they understand that better than any squad in the league.
Interestingly enough, Jose Altuve has struggled a bit at the plate regarding hitting for power. He hit a home run in their most recent game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, but his slugging percentage is way down compared to years past.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report looked at some of the "biggest red flags" for each team, naming Altuve's lack of power as the most prominent issue for Houston.
"The Astros entered Friday having won eight in a row, and every day that passes brings them nearer to the returns of Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker.
"Still, it doesn't take much effort to force concern about Altuve's power outage. He slugged .473 through his first 80 games, but since then he has only seven extra-base hits and a .353 slugging percentage. It could be nothing. It could also be that his hand still isn't right."
Altuve is one of the very few players in Major League Baseball who needs to be trusted. While his power numbers are down compared to past seasons, he can turn it on in the blink of an eye. He's still slashing .299/.350/.435 with a 122 OPS+, but as he's shown in previous years, there's a lot more there in the power department.
This would be the lowest OPS+ he's posted since the 2013 season in any year he's played more than 48 games.