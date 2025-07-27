Astros Named Best Fit for Intriguing Marlins Pitcher To Boost Their Rotation
The Houston Astros are running on fumes right now.
They have lost three in a row and six out of their last 10, which is something that seemed like only a matter of time before it happened based on how many injuries they have suffered throughout the year to both their pitching staff and position player group.
It's impressive the success they've had so far this season in spite of that, but at a certain point, it was going to be impossible to sustain without their best players on the field.
However, they have an opportunity to remedy that.
With multiple players set to return at some point later in the year, the trade deadline also gives the front office a chance to bolster the roster as a whole, supplementing areas they know to be weaknesses when it comes to making a deep run in October.
Starting pitching seems to have been circled, and with plenty of intriguing arms seemingly being made available, the Astros should be able to strike and land someone who can become a difference maker for them.
In the mind of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, that player is Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins.
"What is undeniable, though, is Houston needs another solid starter to pair with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. And whoever it gets will hopefully be sticking around, as Valdez is a free agent at year's end. Cabrera checks these boxes, and his affordability is crucial for the Astros," he wrote.
Under contract for $1.95 million this season with three more years of club control remaining, the right-hander would not only help in the short-term, but he would become a long-term fixture of this rotation alongside Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr. and others.
That would be huge for Houston since they are expected to lose Framber Valdez in free agency after this season.
The complicating matter is the prospect cost it will take to acquire Cabrera.
His club control and emergence this year will make the Marlins ask for a hefty package in return, something that could be hard for the Astros to meet considering how weak their farm system is.
At a certain point, Houston knows they can't keep kicking the can down the road when it comes to their pipeline, which is one of the reasons why former scout Dana Brown was hired into the general manager role so he could help rebuild this farm system.
But giving up more talented prospects might be the best course of action to land Cabrera, an emerging young arm who has posted a 3.48 ERA and 124 ERA+ across his 17 starts.
