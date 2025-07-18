Astros Named Best Trade Landing Spot for Athletics Versatile Veteran Infielder
The Houston Astros are in familiar territory with less than two weeks to go before the MLB trade deadline.
Sitting atop the American League West with a record of 56-40, five games clear of the Seattle Mariners, they are once again in a position to be buyers to solidify their roster for a second-half run ahead of another postseason appearance.
Despite the incredible amount of success that has been had to this point, the team knows if they want to remain atop the division and make a deep run in the playoffs, there is still some work that needs to be done.
Also, the front office has a few needs on the roster that have to be addressed.
With so many key contributors currently on the injured list, there are several areas of the roster that could use reinforcements ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
It will be interesting to see how general manager Dana Brown handles things because the Astros farm system is not highly regarded.
Does he have the kind of assets necessary to address all of the weaknesses that currently exist on the roster?
One player who could come at an affordable cost within Houston’s range is Luis Urias of their AL West rivals, the Athletics. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal this past offseason and could turn into a deadline trade chip for the franchise.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has named the Astros as the best landing spot ahead of the deadline for the versatile veteran infielder, with good reason.
Houston needs help at second base, where Urias has played a large portion of his innings this season. He could help fill the gaps on the roster which exist with shortstop Jeremy Pena, second baseman Brendan Rodgers, the versatile Luis Guillorme and center fielder Jake Meyers all sidelined.
Urias could have a similar impact on the team as Mauricio Dubon in a super utility role, capable of playing multiple positions for manager Joe Espada.
His numbers won’t blow anyone away, but he has hit seven home runs and seven doubles this season. He puts the ball in play with regularity, possessing excellent chase, whiff and strikeout rates.
Not quite a blockbuster, but it's the kind of upgrade on the fringes that could help the Astros in a pinch down the stretch.
