Astros' Colton Gordon Avoids Serious Injury After Being Struck in Head by Liner

Houston Astros pitcher Colton Gordon is okay after a scary incident in which he was struck by a line drive against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 7, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A trainer looks at Houston Astros starting pitcher Colton Gordon (61) after he was hit in the head by a line drive by Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (not shown) in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A trainer looks at Houston Astros starting pitcher Colton Gordon (61) after he was hit in the head by a line drive by Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (not shown) in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
A scary scene unfolded on Monday night when the Houston Astros hosted the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Stadium.

Astros pitcher Colton Gordon was pitching to Guardians’ left fielder Steven Kwan in the fifth inning when Kwan connected on a hard line drive.

The ball deflected off Gordon’s glove and riccocheted off his head, with Kwan knocking in the first run of the game for the Guardians on what was scored an RBI single.

Showcasing some incredible toughness and grit, Gordon remained in the game, finishing the fifth inning and even returning to record two outs in the sixth inning before being lifted from the game.

Despite continuing to pitch, he was not available to speak to the media following the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

“The ball got glove first and then hit him in the head, so he’s being evaluated for a concussion,” Astros manager Joe Espada said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “It was scary. Thank God, he got the glove up in time.”

It was a tough outing for the rookie, who had five earned runs scored against him, including a three-run home run by Jose Ramirez two batters after being struck by the line drive.

While the result in the game wasn’t what Gordon or the Astros were hoping for, they did provide some good news this afternoon.

As McTaggart shared on X, Gordon went to bed last night feeling good, woke up feeling good and has been cleared of any concussion issues.

“My immediate reaction is I wish I would have caught it but I’m glad I’m alright,” he said.

Making the 10th start of his career against Cleveland, the lefty has had a bigger than anticipated role in 2025.

He is 3-2 with a 4.76 ERA across 51 innings with 43 strikeouts.

Gordon has exhibited some impressive control with only eight walks issued, but he has some troubles putting away hitters with near bottom of the league whiff and chase rates.

