Astros Named Team To Watch for Veteran Starting Pitcher

With the Houston Astros needing pitching help, this player could be a target.

The Houston Astros need starting pitching.

With Lance McCullers Jr. going on the injured list, they now have seven starters on the shelf, a mind-boggling number for a team that is leading their division this late in the season.

While the Astros are expected to get back McCullers, Spencer Arrighetti and maybe the duo of Cristian Javier and J.P. France at some point during the back stretch of the year, it's clear they need as much help as they can get.

Someone who could be an option for them is old friend Charlie Morton.

"It seems very likely that Charlie Morton (3.47 ERA last 12 appearances) will be traded, within a relatively thin starting pitching market with a lot of teams looking for rotation help -- the Padres, Yankees, maybe the Mets or Astros; a number of teams have expressed interest," Buster Olney of ESPN reported.

As a rental who is 41 years old, he likely wouldn't cost a ton for Houston to acquire.

And with his ability to be an innings eater during the regular season and then shift into a bullpen role for the playoffs, Morton could be the ideal target for the Astros.

His familiarity with the franchise and World Series-winning experience doesn't hurt, either.

Signed ahead of the 2017 campaign, he was a key part in Houston winning the World Series for the first time ever, posting a 3.65 ERA across 25 starts before having five outings (four starts) in the postseason.

While Morton won't be the same player now that he was eight years ago, he's started to turn things around after a horrid start to the season and presents some value for a pitching staff that needs help.

Keep an eye on Houston going after Morton in the coming days.

