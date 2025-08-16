Astros Need To Change Philosophy When It Comes to Signing First Basemen
Despite a plethora of injuries, the Houston Astros have been able to hold off the hard-charging Seattle Mariners in the American League West so far.
There have been few teams in baseball that have been hit as hard as the Astros in terms of injuries this season, but the team hasn’t let it be an excuse or let it hold them back. Houston is still in first place in the AL West, and players are routinely stepping up when the opportunity presents itself.
While there are a lot of injuries to manage, it has been the offense that has arguably been the biggest weakness so far. At the trade deadline, they added multiple batters, including a reunion with Carlos Correa. However, missing a player of the caliber of Yordan Alvarez is impossible to replace.
Furthermore, one position that has been an issue for the team on offense has continued to be this year despite trying to upgrade it once again. Unfortunately, the team has seemingly been dumping their money in the wrong direction at the position.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most overpaid players in baseball this season, and unfortunately for the Astros, they have two of them at the same position.
The signing of Jose Abreu a couple of years ago has been nothing short of a disaster for Houston. Abreu was at one time a very productive slugging first baseman, but the wheels came off for him after he signed with the Astros.
Astros Didn't Learn Their Lesson
After realizing that Abreu wasn't going to be turning things around, the team elected to part ways with him. However, he is still making $19.5 million this year and has done nothing for the franchise.
Over the offseason, with a massive need to improve production at first base, Houston signed veteran Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. There had to be some concern about his age after the Abreu signing, but Walker was coming off several strong campaigns with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Unfortunately, the slugger has not lived up to expectations with the Astros. In 2025, he has slashed .234/.300/.393 with 16 home runs and 65 RBI. For someone making $20 million, Walker has certainly been overpaid thus far with a negative WAR as of now.
However, even though most of the year has been a struggle, Walker did have an OPS over .800 in July, and he has been able to achieve that in August so far as well. If the slugger can keep it up, he can certainly turn things around.