WATCH: Carlos Correa Hits First Home Run Since Rejoining Astros
After losing the first two games of the series against the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros are hoping to avoid being swept on Sunday.
It has been a rough stretch for the Astros of late, with injuries piling up and affecting the team. Houston has seen their once substantial lead in the American League West start to shrink, and there is reason to be concerned.
At the trade deadline, the team was able to add a couple of notable players, but the biggest shock was the reunion with Carlos Correa.
The talented shortstop came over as part of the fire sale that the Minnesota Twins had at the deadline, and he will be switching over to play third base.
In his first game back with Houston, he went 0-for-4 at the plate, but he performed much better in the second game of the series, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. On Sunday, the former All-Star got things going for the Astros with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning against Lucas Giolito.
Correa has had a bit of a down year by his standards so far at the plate, but he figures to be able to provide a spark still for this Houston lineup.
While switching positions will be a tricky thing to navigate for the 30-year-old, it’s at the plate where the Astros need him to succeed. So far, the early results have been good for Correa in the lineup, and Houston will be hoping that continues.
