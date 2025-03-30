Astros New Star Infielder is Already Quietly Making Huge Impact in Lineup
The Houston Astros got their season started off on the right foot over the weekend with a series victory over the New York Mets ahead of an interleague series to start the week against the San Francisco Giants.
Though the offense clearly has not fully clicked yet with just six total runs across the three games, there were things to be encouraged about.
For one, rookie sensation Cam Smith did not at all to appear overwhelmed by the jump in competition with a hit and two walks over the first two games of the series before the Astros gave him the day off on Saturday.
The top three of the starting rotation in Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti all had strong outings and Houston looks like it could be back to having an elite pitching staff.
Of all the things to like however, there's one stat that doesn't jump off the page at first but could present a very good sign of things to come.
New Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes — acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade — did not exactly light the world on fire with just one hit in the three games.
However, upon looking a little bit deeper, he had some sensational at-bats which come as a major green flag to a Houston lineup desperate for more discipline.
As pointed out by Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Paredes faced a ridiculous 65 pitches over his 12 plate appearances through the three games and walked three times.
Having the kind of mental acuity to not only get on base but also being able to get opposing pitch counts up is the kind of thing that championship teams need.
"Paredes is generating the least fanfare among an army of Astros newcomers, but he brought a new dimension this lineup desperately needed," Rome wrote. "Across Houston’s first three games, Paredes personified the front office’s offseason objective: addressing a lineup that grew far too aggressive last season."
Last season, Houston ranked No. 27 in baseball in terms of total walks as a team. Despite ranking top-three in terms of total hits, they came in outside the Top 10 in runs largely due to the fact that they were not getting enough runners on base.
Someone like Paredes — who make no mistake is going to hit plenty this season — coming in to create more walks and give the lineup an overall higher difficulty to get outs on is going to make a world of difference when it comes to scoring runs and ultimately competing for a championship.
Understandably, fans want to see hits and home runs out of their new third baseman as they were promised when they made the trade.
While the knocks are coming, someone who can force 65 pitches on just 12 plate appearances in nothing to turn your nose at either.