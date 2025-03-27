Astros Star Rookie Cam Smith Gets First Career Hit On First Pitch He Sees
Houston Astros rookie Cam Smith has been one to work quickly early on in his career, and that didn't change at all on Opening Day when he got his first career single on the first pitch he saw.
Smith accomplished his lofty goal by making the Opening Day roster based solely on his performance this spring.
He had done well in the minors with the Chicago Cubs, but this spring was the first time he took the field in an Astros uniform.
The 22-year-old received a standing ovation from the fans as he walked up for the first at-bat of his career. He pushed a sinker over the middle of the plate for a single into right field.
Jeremy Pena was able to go from first to third on this hit, which set up the first run of the season for Houston two batters later.
Smith had about as productive of a first at-bat as one could ask for.
He has quickly become one of the future stars for the Astros, being acquired as the center piece of the Kyle Tucker trade earlier in the offseason.
He had .342/.419/.711 slash line with four home runs during his first spring. With Houston being weak in the outfield, they wanted to get him on the Opening Day roster in anyway they could.
That is why is has switched from third base to right field, which some saw as his most likely landing spot in the Majors.
The Tucker replacement has already landed in the first game of the season.