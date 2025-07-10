Inside the Astros

Astros Outfielder Gets Injured During Pregame Warm-Ups, Leaves Abruptly

The Houston Astros saw a key player get injured during warm-ups.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have been playing some excellent baseball of late, but they saw a key player go down with an injury before the final game of their series against the Cleveland Guardians even started.

It has been a bit of a letdown so far for the Astros against the Guardians after an impressive sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, with the team seeking to avoid being swept, center fielder Jake Meyers was injured during warmups in the outfield.

The 29-year-old, center fielder has been an important part of the team not only on offense, but on defense as well. He has been dealing with a calf issue the past couple of days, and seeing him exiting through the outfield isn’t a good sign.

With Meyers out, Houston had to shake things up on defense, putting Zack Short at shortstop and Mauricio Dubón headed to center field.

Leaving the way he did in pregame warmups isn’t a good sign for Meyers and the Astros can’t afford to be missing another productive offensive player.

So far this year, Meyers has totaled a 308/.369/.405 with three home runs, 21 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. Even though he doesn’t have a ton of power, he has done a great job of getting on base this campaign, which has easily been the best of his career thus far.

Hopefully, Houston is just being very careful with Meyers for him to exit the way he did. The 29-year-old has been a very important piece of the puzzle for them in 2025, and they need him to be patrolling the outfield.

