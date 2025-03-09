Former Houston Astros Superstar Throws Shade at Old Fans, Organization
Spring training has a different vibe for the Houston Astros this year. Much of the old guard is gone, replaced by new faces.
The absences of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are especially jarring. Bregman had been with the Astros since 2016, while Tucker came up with the team in 2018. Both were essential components of Houston's dynasty, helping the Astros win multiple pennants and World Series titles over the past decade.
Unfortunately, both are gone now. Tucker was shockingly traded to the Chicago Cubs in December, two months before Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox for less money than Houston offered him.
Bregman clearly didn't want to be with the Astros anymore, and Tucker seems to have moved on as well based on his comments during a recent interview with MLB Network.
"I don't think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs. The fan base here is second to none. " Tucker said. "The teammates, front office, coaching staff, everyone that I've talked to and met so far have been amazing. It's kind of been a pretty easy transition..."
While he didn't say it directly, Tucker implied that Chicago fans are better than Houston fans. He's quickly embraced his new organization and doesn't seem to miss his former team very much.
Given how Tucker's Astros tenure ended, it's hard to blame him. He didn't ask to be traded, but Houston didn't seem particularly interested in extending him or trying to re-sign him next winter.
He's also arguably in a better situation now. The Astros' win total has declined in each of the last two seasons and could drop again this year, while the Cubs are on the rise and seem poised to win a weak NL Central this season.
The 28-year-old outfielder is looking to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He missed three months with a fractured shin, but still managed to make his third straight All-Star team despite appearing in just 78 games.