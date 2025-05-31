Astros Place Chas McCormick on 10-Day Injured List, Recall Shay Whitcomb
The Houston Astros announced on Saturday that they have placed outfielder Chas McCormick on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 30.
McCormick, a 30-year-old Pennsylvania native, suffered a left oblique strain that will keep him sidelined for the time being.
The right-handed hitting outfielder has fared decently at the plate this season. In 36 games, he's slashed .256/.347/.302, marked improvements from a 2024 campaign where he struggled, but well below his career norms in each.
One of the heroes of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship run, McCormick struggled with injuries last year as well, missing time with hamstring and wrist ailments.
McCormick will look to regain his form after this stint on the injured list since the team needs him performing at a high level to field the best lineup possible.
In a corresponding move, Houston recalled infielder Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the void on the 26-man roster.
Whitcomb struggled in his earlier stint in the Major Leagues this year, posting a slash line of .220/.304/.293 in 20 appearances.
The team's fifth-round selection in the 2020 MLB draft, has hit the cover off the ball so far with Sugar Land.
In 53 games, he's crushed 18 home runs while hitting .275/.357/.599 to go with six stolen bases.
Evaluators have praised Whitcomb's skill set and rated him as a possible breakout candidate at the MLB level.
Perhaps the 26-year-old will take the ball and run with it in his second stint with Houston, as his Triple-A numbers certainly suggest some untapped power upside.