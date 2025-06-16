Astros' Rotation Takes Another Hit as Veteran Starter Heads to the IL
The Houston Astros took yet another hit to their starting rotation on Monday, as according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is heading to the 15-day IL with a right foot sprain.
The move comes just hours before McCullers was slated to take the mound against the Oakland Athletics for his eighth start of the season.
Per Rome, the team has announced that fellow right-hander Ryan Gusto will now be slotted in against the A's on Monday night, while veteran farmhand Jason Alexander has been recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to assume McCullers spot on the active roster.
McCullers' setback serves as just the latest blow in what's becoming a very long list of injuries that Houston's rotation has suffered so far in 2025.
The team has already lost both Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski to season ending Tommy John surgery, and they are still awaiting a firm timetable for the return of Spencer Arrighetti, who is working his way back from a broken hand.
McCullers, who made his long awaited return for the Astros after missing the last two seasons, had been serving as a stabilizing force for the team' already decimated rotation.
After getting off to a rocky start, he had slowly been rounding back into form, lowering his ERA down to 4.95 over his last several starts.
Now, team manager Joe Espada will have to dig even deeper into the well in order to keep his team afloat until reinforcements can be added to his rotation.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.