Astros Remain Perfect in Comeback Wins With Clutch Plays Late in Games
The Houston Astros sit at the top of the American League West by a solid 4.5 games with the only team to have won over 40 games (41).
A big part of this? Their ability to perform late in games.
Houston sits at a perfect 20-0 in comeback wins, 4-0 in extra innings and 7-1 when tied after eight innings announced Michael Schwab, Astros official journalist.
Their end of game wins are led by left-handed pitcher Josh Hader. He is a perfect 4-0 this season, per MLB statistics, with an incredible 18 consecutive saves. His ERA on the 2025 season: 1.45 (.74 WHIP) and this impressive stat isn’t because he’s not seeing much time on the mound. The pitcher has a total of 31 innings with an additional 48 strike outs to add to his 2025 resumé.
Abreu has also become one of the best relievers this season. He’s also finished a full 31 innings this season with a 1.45ERA. Talk about an incredible bullpen for the Astros. The 28-year-old was actually a prodigy out of the Dominican Republic. As stated in his MLB biography he was just a boy when the Astros signed him at 16 and clearly their scouts knew what they were doing.
Houston isn’t just winning close games because of the strong showings by their relief pitchers, but clutch hitting.
Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, and Yordan Alvarez have an average slash of .288/.396/.680 in late/close games per Astros statistics on MLB with an additional six home runs. Walker is leading the pack with three homers and an additional six RBIs.
Houston is looking like a force to be reckoned with come playoff time. A team’s ability to finish games and perform under pressure makes all the difference especially in the playoffs. We might be looking at a World Series team if they keep this up.
