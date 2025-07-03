Astros Provide Encouraging Update on Status of Injured Star Jeremy Pena
The injuries have just kept coming for the Houston Astros, who are now down multiple key contributors in their lineup.
Already without designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, outfielders Chas McCormick and Jacob Melton and utility man Zach Dezenzo, the team had to place star shortstop Jeremy Pena on the injured list earlier this week.
On Monday, June 30, he was placed on the 10-day IL because he was hit by a pitch in the second inning of the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs on June 27.
X-rays were taken and nothing was revealed at that time, but an MRI and CT scan done a few days later revealed a small fracture in one of his ribs on his left side.
Pain tolerance will play a large part in determining how quickly Pena can return to the field, as he is eligible to return on July 8, meaning he will miss the road trip against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, he may not be sidelined much longer beyond that.
As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, general manager Dana Brown provided a positive update on the status of the team’s star.
While Pena is not yet doing baseball activities, there is a chance he will resume them this weekend in Los Angeles.
That is great news for the Astros, as Pena could be looking at a minimum stay on the injured list as long as he is given clearance and can tolerate the pain.
His absence from the lineup is a major one, with him being the most consistently productive player in the Houston lineup this season.
Through 82 games and 350 plate appearances, Pena has a .322/.378/.489 slash line with an OPS+ of 142 and 4.6 bWAR. He has hit 11 home runs, 18 doubles and one triple, knocking in 40 runs and stealing 15 bases.
