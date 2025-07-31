Astros Linked To Star Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan Who Could Get Traded
As the trade deadline gets closer for the Houston Astros, a new name has emerged as a potential target for the franchise.
The Astros currently have a couple of needs to address on their team, with injuries piling up for the franchise that makes some help needed.
One of those needs is a left-handed bat and potentially an outfielder. Of the potential options, Houston has emerged as a team to watch for Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, with the revolving door of players in left field over the last three games, Kwan could be the answer the team is seeking to fill not only the need in left, but also on the left side of the plate.
The Guardians are open for business this summer, with the team already trading away a couple of assets. Kwan is under team control for the next couple of years and has performed quite well in 2025.
So far, he has slashed 286/.350/.408 with nine home runs, 38 RBI, and 11 stolen bases.
With it becoming increasingly likely that he might be dealt, the Astros are going to be a team to watch when it comes to making a play to land the star.
If they were to trade for Kwan, it would allow them to move Jose Altuve back to second base and solidify both positions.
Due to the uncertainty of a potential return for Isaac Paredes, adding another bat to the batting order feels like it is a must. While the cost to acquire Kwan won’t be cheap, he is a strong fit who is under team control, which could be well worth it.
