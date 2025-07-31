Astros Reunite With Carlos Correa in Shocking Blockbuster Deal
The Houston Astros came into the trade deadline with a need to improve due to some poor play and injuries, and they have certainly made a significant splash.
As was first reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros have acquired Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins in a shocking blockbuster trade.
Due to the injury to Isaac Paredes, it was becoming increasingly clear that Houston going to need to add some help in their infield. Paredes has had an excellent season but is dealing with a severe hamstring injury that appears like he'll be on the shelf for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
With him potentially being out for the rest of the year, Houston has made a massive splash to replace his production by reuniting with their former superstar.
Correa had a very successful career with the Astros before signing with the Twins on a lucrative deal. Over the past couple of days, there were some rumblings that he would be available, but with such a large contract, moving him and getting something done seemed like a tall task.
However, Houston and Minnesota have reportedly been able to get a deal done with him set to move over to third base to be the direct replacement for Paredes.
This is a great answer the Astros after the Seattle Mariners made some major moves of their own.
Even though Houston is in first place in the AL West, getting aggressive and adding a player like Correa is a significant addition based on the two sides' familiarity, even if he's not been what he once was.
At the time of writing, the details of this trade isn't known, so it's hard to speculate exactly on what was given up to pull off this shocking reunion.
