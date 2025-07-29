Astros Named as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have fallen on some hard times with injuries starting to mount.
Since the All-Star break, the Astros are 4-6 during the 10-game span and are coming off being swept by the Athletics.
Houston has seen their lead in the American League West start to shrink with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers starting to gain ground.
The Mariners have already made an addition to help improve their team before the trade deadline with a deal to bring in Josh Naylor. Offense has been an issue for them in recent years, and they appear motivated to fix that.
While the Rangers haven’t made any upgrades yet, they appear to be aggressive buyers at the deadline as well.
With the Astros struggling of late, they are a team in need of some help. Injuries are starting to derail what has been a strong campaign, and they could use some healthy bodies in the rotation and the lineup.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Astros being a good fit for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.
“The Twins don't necessarily want to move Ryan; they are more in listening mode on nearly everyone that occupies a roster spot -- and with Ryan not a free agent until after the 2027 season, teams are trying, with little success thus far, to pry him away.”
Since the Twins are well out of contention in the American League, the team will likely be sellers in the coming days.
While they will certainly try to move some of their veterans on expiring deals, they have a couple of players who are still under team control past this season that teams are interested in.
One of those players is their All-Star pitcher. Ryan has had an excellent campaign in 2025, totaling a 10-5 record and 2.82 ERA.
The right-hander has emerged as a capable front-end starter, and contenders are seemingly lining up to try to pursue him. While it seems unlikely that the Twins will deal him, the Astros would be a good fit and are no strangers to adding good starting pitchers at the deadline.
Even though adding a bat to the lineup might be more of a priority, the starting rotation for Houston has a lot of injuries as well, after Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez.
Adding a pitcher of the caliber of Ryan with those two stars would give the Astros arguably the best trio in the AL to make a run in the playoffs.
