Ranking Left-Handed Hitting MLB Trade Deadline Targets Mentioned for Astros
The Houston Astros have a clear need that has to be addressed ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline; they desperately need a left-handed bat.
General manager Dana Brown has not been shy when speaking about the need to balance out their lineup, seeking high and low for a left-handed hitter.
Ideally, it would be someone who can play the infield, but they aren’t going to be picky. If it is an outfielder they can acquire, they will pull the trigger on a deal, too.
More News: Astros Reportedly Have Interest in Twins Super Utilityman Willi Castro
Who could they look to acquire?
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) named four different targets the team could have, and we ranked them based on how well they would fit on the team.
4. Cedric Mullins, CF, Baltimore Orioles
Throughout his career, Mullins provided a nice speed/power combo at the plate while providing above-average defense in center field.
Unfortunately, his numbers have plummeted this season, as the only area of the the game he has provided a positive impact is with his baserunning. Everything else is below average, as his hot start has totally disappeared.
More News: Billy Wagner Latest Astros Legend to be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Set to hit free agency after the season, he would be the most affordable option on this list. His experience in center field would also make him a good Jake Meyers replacement until he is healthy enough to return.
A 20/20 season is certainly attainable for the veteran, but all of the blue on his Baseball Savant page is certainly concerning.
3. Jesus Sanchez, OF, Miami Marlins
The minimum need would be filled with Sanchez, who is a left-handed hitter that has performed about leave average at the plate thus far in his career with a 100 OPS+ in 1,886 plate appearances.
He offers a little bit of pop at the plate with a 3.6% home run rate in his career and is regularly near the top of the MLB in max exit velocity.
However, he would move the needle the least of the players on this list being average across the board with 0 Batting Run Value, Baserunning Run Value and Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant.
More News: Astros Reportedly Will Not Pursue Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado Again at Deadline
Best suited for left field defensively, acquiring him would likely push Jose Altuve back to second base.
He is also under contract through 2027, which could be appealing to the Astros.
2. Ryan O’Hearn, DH/1B, Baltimore Orioles
Houston doesn’t need a designated hitter since Yordan Alvarez is entrenched at that spot when he is healthy. But, with his hand injury still keeping him on the shelf, O’Hearn, who was the starting DH for the American League All-Star Team, would be a nice addition.
He has been playing the field more in 2025 and has more than held his own as a first baseman and corner outfielder, providing some versatility.
O’Hearn could combine as a platoon with Christian Walker at first base and handle some reps in left field as well if the Astros are looking for more offense on a given matchup with Altuve moving to the infield.
More News: Astros GM Dana Brown Shares Brutal Update on Injured All-Star Isaac Paredes
The extended cold streak is a bit of a concern, but he has continued to hit right-handed pitching incredibly well.
1. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays
Making a trade with the Rays would check off all the boxes Houston has on their to-do list heading into the deadline.
Lowe is a left-handed hitter with power who plays the infield, capable of filling the void at second base. He also has experience playing some first base, right field and left field.
He would provide a real jolt to the offense, recording an OPS+ of at least 101 every year of his career and having a career number of 124.
Staying healthy, however, has been an issue for Lowe. He is currently on the injured list and has been sidelined consistently throughout his career, but the 2025 AL All-Star is the perfect fit for what Houston needs.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.