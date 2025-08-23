Astros Promote AJ Blubaugh, Designate Reliever Shawn Dubin for Assignment
Even though the Houston Astros lead the American League West by two games, they have struggled to stay healthy all season long. The pitching has gotten the worst of it, but luckily they are return on the horizon.
Thirteen different pitchers have started a game this year for the Astros, and plenty more have seen bullpen action. As they wait for the return of Luis Garcia, Houston made a move to shakeup the pitching staff prior to Saturday's game.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), the Astros have recalled pitching prospect AJ Blubaugh and DFAd reliever Shawn Dubin.
Shawn Dubin Designated for Assignment
The 29-year-old reliever has been designated after a dissapointing 2025. In 25.2 innings of work, Dubin had posted a 5.61 ERA, a 1.481 WHIP and struck out just 21 batters, all while allowing 2.1 HR/9. His season ends with -0.4 bWAR.
This season was the right-hander's third season in the majors. He was called up in 2023, pitching in three games. He allowed seven earned runs in nine innings, but his strikeout numbers were fairly impressive in such a short stint.
His best season came last year, and he was a fairly important part of the bullpen. Dubin appeared in 31 games, throwing 45.1 innings, posting a 4.17 ERA, striking out 49 and even saving two games. His ERA+ was still below league average, but it appeared he was improving and could stay a big part of the bullpen moving forward.
Ultimately, Dubin's time with the Astros ends in disappointment. In 57 career games, his 84 ERA+ and -0.5 bWAR weren't enough to cut it.
Although he had thrown the seventh most relief innings on the team, Houston will still find a way to work the bullpen in his absence.
AJ Blubaugh Earns Promotion
Blubaugh, 25, is the number 16 prospect in the Houston Astros minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline.
The rookie made his debut back in April. In his first career start, the righty had a weird outing. In four innings of work, Blubaugh struck out six batters and allowed two earned runs. However, he allowed seven runs in total, meaning he allowed five unearned don his way to a loss.
He was sent down to Triple-A, where he remained until being called up in the beginning of August. He pitched one game before being sent back down, but he earned the win pitching in five innings of long relief where he allowed two runs and struck out five.
As for his minor league work the past two seasons, he has shown the Astros enough that he earned his call ups. In a hitter friendly league, Blubaugh has a 5.27 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 99 innings this season. He's struggled with command, walking 5.3 per nine, but didn't have that issue in either big league outing.
In 2024 he really made a name for himself as one of the next few options for Houston, posting a 3.83 ERA in 124.2 innings of work at Triple-A.
This season, Blubaugh has started a game and came in for long relief in the other. There has been no official word on what his role will be, but with two saves in the minors this year, the right-hander can fill in wherever they need him.