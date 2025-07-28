Inside the Astros

Astros Reportedly Have Interest in Twins Super Utilityman Willi Castro

The Houston Astros have reportedly added Minnesota Twins star Willi Castro to their list of potential targets at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Willi Castro (50) reacts as he rounds the bases on a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have been heavily involved in the hitting market as the trade deadline approaches, and another intriguing bat has been added to their target list.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) has recently reported that the Astros has shown interest in Minnesota Twins super utility man Willi Castro.

Castro is one of the most versatile players in baseball. He is a true switch-hitter who can hit from both sides of the plate and has appeared at six different positions in the field (everywhere but first base and catcher).

The positions he has played the most are left field and second base, which are Houston's top needs. He is better in left field, but is at least serviceable at second base. He is also experienced at third base, though that is a weaker spot for him.

He hasn't been much above league average at the plate throughout Ihis career, but has had his best campaign in years in 2025.

Castro has posted a .254/.344/.425 slash line with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He is just very athletic and would be a fun addition to the roster at the deadline.

Having both him and Mauricio Dubón on the bench would allow them to fill pretty much any need that would pop up down the stretch with at least serviceable talent. It is hard to ask for much more from a postseason bench.

While more fun players are being brought up in trade rumors for the Astros, Castro would be a very practical and valuable addition to the lineup.

Dylan Sanders
