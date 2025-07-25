Astros Reportedly Showing Interest in Top Third Baseman on MLB Trade Market
The Houston Astros know they’ll be without third baseman Isaac Paredes for several weeks. The question is how to replace him?
For now, Houston is making it work with players like Shay Whitcomb and Mauricio Dubon. Paredes was one of the Astros’ most consistent hitters and that offense could be hard to replace.
Before the injury, Paredes was slashing .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI.
More News: Top Insider Tabs Orioles' Cedric Mullins as Best Astros Trade Deadline Fit
Plus, while Houston leads the AL West, the Astros don’t want to see either the Seattle Mariners or the Texas Rangers cut into that lead. That may require a big move.
It could mean going after the biggest name on the market when it comes to third base.
Astros ‘Showing Interest’ in Eugenio Suárez
Per Francys Romero, a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, reported that the Astros are “showing interest” in Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Moreno cited industry sources in the report.
The 34-year-old Suárez is seen as one of the top corner infield options on the market, one that can help transform a contender with his power bat at third base. He’s also having a terrific season that has boosted his trade value, even though he’s a free agent after the season.
More News: Astros Can Bolster Rotation Depth By Acquiring Available Cardinals Star
He is slashing .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI. He was just named to the National League All-Star team.
That will make the competition for his services fierce, assuming the Diamondbacks decide to deal him. Thursday’s trade of first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners makes it more likely the Diamondbacks will be sellers by the July 31 trade deadline.
Can The Astros Swing a Deal?
Romero reported that industry sources believe the Astros have the depth in their farm system to make a trade for Suárez.
But what could the trade look like? The Athletic (subscription required) provided trade scenarios for six teams, none of which were the Astros.
More News: Astros Named Team To Watch for Veteran Starting Pitcher
Just a couple of the potential deals put together by former MLB general manager Jim Bowden included:
New York Yankees: A package that includes two Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline — middle infielder Roderick Arias and left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge.
Chicago Cubs: A straight-up deal for Top 30 pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins or top outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara.
More News: Does This Trade Package To Land Much-Needed Slugger Make Sense for Astros?
Detroit Tigers: A package of two Top 30 prospect — catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and pitcher Jaden Hamm.
None of the prospects above are No. 1 in those systems. That would lead one to believe that infielder Brice Matthews is off the table. But the Astros prospects that jump off the page as a potential package include pitcher Miguel Ullola, pitcher Anderson Brito and catcher/first baseman Jancel Villarroel.
It would likely take two of those players to get Suárez to Houston.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.