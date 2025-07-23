Does This Trade Package To Land Much-Needed Slugger Make Sense for Astros?
Injuries continue to haunt the Houston Astros.
Already without three of their starting pitchers from the Opening Day rotation, Lance McCullers Jr. was the latest starter to hit the shelf. Isaac Paredes, who has become one of the most important players for this Astros team, has now suffered a significant hamstring injury that has him on the injured list alongside the likes of Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena.
With the trade deadline looming, the Astros are in limbo.
They know they will eventually get back some of their injured players during the final stretch of the season, but it's also hard to rely on them performing at the same level they were before missing time.
Dana Brown has been open about what they are targeting before the deadline, highlighting their desire to add another starting pitcher and a left-handed hitter to balance out the lineup.
When it comes to boosting their order, Ryan O'Hearn has been a popular name connected to Houston, mainly because of his ability to hit from the left side and his versatility to play first base and a corner outfield spot.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a trade idea that would bring the slugger to town, with his proposed deal seeing the Astros ship right-hander pitchers AJ Blubaugh and Parker Smith to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for O'Hearn.
Is that something Houston should do?
Based on what the Astros need and their standing as one of the best teams in the American League despite all the injuries they've suffered, that is definitely something Brown should do if the Orioles would accept that package.
First, while Blubaugh is Houston's ninth-ranked prospect and he's gotten a taste of the Major Leagues this year, it's telling that he has not been able to break this rotation beyond one start despite all the injuries they've suffered.
While he still has talent and could be a starting pitcher in the bigs going forward, when projecting ahead, it's hard to see him hold one of the five spots when Hunter Brown, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski and J.P. France are all healthy. And that's not even including Colton Gordan or Brandon Walter, who have stuck in the rotation this season.
Smith might actually be the hardest to part ways with, since he was a draft pick just last year and has posted a 2.45 ERA across seven outings (five starts) at Single-A in his first professional season.
The 22-year-old doesn't have overwhelming stuff -- just 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 2/3 innings pitched -- but if he's able to find his command at some point during his career, scouts believe he will be able to increase his whiff rate.
All in all, this is not a huge trade package to give up to acquire someone who could be a difference maker for them.
If the Astros are serious about wanting to land O'Hearn, then this is something that could get it done.
