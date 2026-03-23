A Potential Weak Spot Emerging at Crucial Position for Astros

The Houston Astros' 2026 season feels like one of their most important seasons in a while. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Astros must prove they are still threats to contend in the American League, or their reputation might take another step back.

To achieve the goal, Houston needs all its players on the same page and performing at a high level. This spring has been a showcase of who is ready and who might be a tad behind the rest of the pack. And while most look ready, one positional depth room is sticking out like a sore thumb, and not in a good way.

Astros Facing Depth Issues at 1B

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) works during spring training. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Astros have a strong infield, one on paper that looks like there wouldn't be a weak link. However, this spring has told another story. The two primary options to play first base for Houston, Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, have both been performing poorly as opening day rapidly approaches.

Walker started off the season poorly in 2025 before he started getting his power stroke back in the second half. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros back in December of 2024, but hasn't performed as he did during his days with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At the end of the season, Walker finished with 27 home runs and played well defensively, as he typically does. But this spring, he has hit .139 at the plate with a couple of home runs and too many strikeouts (10).

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a solo home run. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Purely for his defense, Walker is still going to be the Astros' everyday first baseman. But behind him on the depth chart is Paredes, who was a popular trade candidate this offseason. Now remaining in Houston, this spring hasn't been pretty for the slugger without a primary position to call his own.

Paredes has hit .185 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs this spring. If Paredes is looking to find a spot to play more often this season, he has to be effective with the bat in his hands. Walker's job felt the most obtainable for Paredes, other than third base, and he hasn't given Walker much of a fight.

The Astros could still decide to trade Paredes at some point this season, but as for now, he and Walker must both shake off the cobwebs fast because opening day against the Los Angeles Angels is just a few days away.