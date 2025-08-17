Astros Retire Hall of Famer Billy Wagner’s No. 13 Jersey in Emotional Ceremony
On July 27, former Houston Astros pitcher Billy Wagner was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The vast majority of his career was spent with the Astros after being drafted 12th overall by the franchise in 1993. Once he gained confidence in the Major Leagues, he became a prominent closer in 1996.
By the time the early 2000s rolled around, Wagner embarked on a new journey with the Philadelphia Phillies where he remained for two seasons before jumping ship to the New York Mets as part of a four-year, $43 million contract. Once his time was up, he made yet another switch to the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Atlanta Braves which marked the end of his MLB career in 2010.
Having spent the bulk of his career with Houston, it's truly a high honor to be recognized by the franchise and to be inducted into the HOF. Several weeks have gone by since his induction, but the acknowledgements continue to pour in.
Wagner's Jersey Retired During Ceremony at Daikin Park
Billy Wagner famously wore the No. 13 jersey which has now been retired as of Saturday. Although wearing that particular number was initially given to him in jest, it now holds an entirely different meaning for Wagner and the MLB community as a whole. The star closer joins the ranks among nine other notable Houston legends who have had their jerseys retired over the years.
"Having your number put up in the rafters with the greats of the organization probably is up there with being a Hall of Famer, because you're representing the city, you're representing your team that you played for," said Wagner, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "It means a lot."
At the ceremony, he was joined by his fellow Astros Hall of Famers who arrived to show support for Wagner during his jersey retirement. His family, including his wife Sarah and three of their children, were also in attendance. Understandably so, this was an emotional moment for Wagner and his family as he reflected on his time in the Major Leagues.
With Houston scheduled to face the Baltimore Orioles that night, perhaps the ceremony gave the franchise a boost in morale as they chased after a comeback victory. The Astros continue to fight for their No. 1 spot in the American League West, but Wagner's ceremony showed a much deeper meaning to baseball that isn't often displayed.