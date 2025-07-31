Astros Reportedly Interested in Multiple Cardinals Hitters, Trading for Dylan Cease
The Houston Astros have started to get to work with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
With some injuries to their lineup, the team recently acquired Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles to help fill a defensive need now that Isaac Paredes has a sever hamstring injury. The infielder can play multiple positions, giving them some flexibility.
Urias won’t provide a ton at the plate, but he provides some insurance with the team dealing with injuries.
While that was a nice addition, Houston doesn’t appear to be done trying to improve the team. They have also reportedly expressed interest in starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, and now Dylan Cease also appear to be on their radar.
They are also in pursuit of some of the sluggers from the St. Louis Cardinals.
After trading closer Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets, the Cardinals are open for business before the trade deadline. With the team electing to become sellers, they have a few bats that would be very appealing for the Astros.
Even though the two sides weren’t able to get a deal done for Nolan Arenado over the winter when he blocked the deal, they have several other hitters that could be appealing for Houston this summer.
After seeing the Seattle Mariners continue to improve with the impact of the addition of Eugenio Suarez, the Astros must try to keep pace. Adding another starting pitcher and an impact bat to help the lineup feels like a must now after the move by the Mariners.
Houston is very capable of being a contender in the American League, but some help is needed to solidify their spot.
