Astros Reveal Four More Members of Opening Day Roster, Bullpen
The Houston Astros have one of the best closers in MLB in Josh Hader, and they boast an elite setup option on Bryan Abreu.
When spring training began, one of the biggest questions facing the team was which pitchers would step up to earn spots on the opening day roster behind that top-end duo and righty Tayler Scott.
On Sunday, the team settled on its options for four of the remaining five spots.
According to a post on X by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Rafael Montero, Bryan King, Steven Okert and Luis Contreras will break camp with the Major League club.
Montero was a key member of the Astros' 2022 World Series team, as he posted 2.37 ERA in 71 appearances that season. He was subsequently signed to a long-term contract extension, and the following two years have not gone as well.
In 2023, Montero posted a 5.08 ERA in 68 appearances, and 2024 did not go much better for the native of the Dominican Republic has he appeared in 41 games with a 4.70 ERA.
Okert is a lefty specialist who spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, where he allowed a 5.09 ERA across 44 games. He earned his spot in Houston by going on a 10.2-inning scoreless streak this spring.
King shined when given the opportunity with the Astros in 2024, as he struck out 10.94 batters per nine innings while posting a 2.39 ERA.
Contreras has just five MLB appearances to his name, all with Houston last season, but like Okert, he went the entirety of spring training to this point without allowing a run.