Astros Rookie Reliever Jayden Murray To Make Start Against Braves On Friday
After a brutal 6-0 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays (84-62) on Thursday night, the Houston Astros (79-68) lost their lead in the American League West standings. This was their second loss of their three-game set against the Blue Jays, making the night particularly grim.
Now, the Seattle Mariners (79-68) have crept their way up, minimizing any gap that was previously held by the Astros. Trepidation has set in for Houston as they now share the lead and are on the verge of losing the No. 1 spot that they have managed to cling to for so long.
The Atlanta Braves (65-81) are in fourth place in the National League East, so there is hope for the Astros in this series. Heading into their next three-game series against the Braves, things are going to look a bit different for the franchise with one of their rookies stepping up to the mound.
Jayden Murray to Make Start Against Braves on Friday
Right-handed reliever Jayden Murray has been having an underwhelming season with Houston thus far. However, this could be changing very soon. According to an X post written by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the rookie will be starting for the franchise on Friday.
With his start, this is essentially going to play as a bullpen game. Although the Astros just came off a dreadful loss, their change-up tonight could be beneficial and allow the team to widen their AL West gap in hopes of earning the division title once again.
Murray made his Major League debut on Sept. 4 of this year when he pitched for 1.1 innings against the New York Yankees. Once Sept. 6 rolled around, he made another appearance on the mound for one more inning.
Once he starts getting more time under his belt in the Big Leagues, he will likely begin noticing prominent improvements. It's no secret that the Astros have been knocked down by injuries in a vicious cycle this season when it comes to their pitching staff, so now is the time for some of the rookie talent to start shining through.
Murray's start tonight will be telling. Is he ready to carry such a substantial weight on his shoulders? With so many players out on the IL, Houston has been left with few options. But if the rookie can pull off his few innings successfully, this could provide a major boost in confidence for him, which will only help the franchise.