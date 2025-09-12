Astros AL West Lead Erased by Mariners as Title Race Tightens Again
The Houston Astros may need to panic. Their American League West Division lead has shrunk to nothing.
The Astros (79-68) lost to the Toronto Blue Jays (84-62), 6-0, on Thursday, ending a three-game series in which Houston lost two out of three games. With the Texas Rangers idle and the Seattle Mariners beating the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros lost their lead in the division, albeit temporarily, and now share it with the Mariners.
Houston was two-hit by Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who threw a complete game shutout and helped give Toronto’s bullpen some rest. Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-3) gave up four of Toronto’s six runs. Houston managed to get two runners in scoring position, but neither scored. With a trip to Atlanta, the Astros will be scoreboard watching all weekend.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Thursday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 16. Houston could have dropped the number to 15 with a win. When that didn’t happen, it reduced its division lead, temporarily, to 0.5 games over the Mariners and 2.0 games over the Texas Rangers. That’s important for Houston because it will face both teams head-to-head next week.
The Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings to tie for the division lead. The Rangers, meanwhile, remained two games back in the division.
The Astros start their series in Atlanta on Friday without a clear understanding of who their starting pitcher will be due to injuries. Houston gets its top two pitchers on the mound for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, respectively. That’s good news for the weekend, but bad news for the Astros’ series with Texas next week. Neither will be available to face the Rangers.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 16
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 15
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 11)
Houston Astros: 79-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 79-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.