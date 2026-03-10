Astros Get Promising Josh Hader Update Ahead of Regular Season

Going into the 2026 season, the Houston Astros were hoping to get a healthy Josh Hader back as closer. He had his 2025 season end on the injured list with a left-shoulder strain. The Astros missed him down the stretch in the playoff race, which they ended up missing after the Seattle Mariners passed them to win the American League West.

After losing Framber Valdez to free agency, the Astros staff took a hit, and there are a lot of unknowns with Japanese star Tatsuya Imai. As far as how things go on the backend for manager Joe Espada in close games, having a healthy Hader would go a long way in Houston getting back to the postseason.

However, he suffered from left biceps inflammation early in spring training, which caused him to be shut down. On Tuesday, he threw some pitches off the mound and gave what should be considered a promising update after.

Astros Closer Josh Hader Gives Positive Update After Throwing 15 Pitches

Josh Hader | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hader threw 15 pitches off the mound in spring training on Tuesday. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the results were positive from the left-hander in terms of how he felt after.

"Speed is there, fastball is there, action is there, synched up. All positives," Hader said.

That certainly is some positive news after the way his 2025 season ended. As for being on the Opening Day roster rather than on the injured list, Hader said, "We'll see'', according to McTaggart. If he's able to avoid an IL stint to begin the season, given all of his injuries, that would be big for Espada.

When the 31-year-old went down with his injury in August, he was sorely missed for the rest of the season. He pitched last on August 10 against the New York Yankees in a 5-3 win in 10 innings. He threw two innings that night, giving up one run and one hit. He finished the 2025 season with 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 52.2 innings with 76 strikeouts. He finished with a 2.3 WAR.

If Hader is unable to go this season, Houston does have some bullpen depth. Bryan Abreu, used in the late innings by Espada, would be a candidate to close games. Even if Hader is available, Espada is looking to take some of the workload off of Hader and would still likely use Abreu to close out games at some point.

This was certainly a step in the right direction for Hader and the Astros on Tuesday. With Opening Day a little over two weeks away, Hader should throw again, and hopefully, the results will be the same.