Astros Sacrifice Depth to Acquire Slugger Jesus Sanchez in Deadline Deal
The Houston Astros lead the American League West and came out of the deadline with some big bats.
In a lineup that's full of injuries, Houston traded for former Astros star Carlos Correa, Baltimore's Ramon Urias and Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins.
Sanchez, a former top 100 prospect, emerged as a mainstay in the Marlins lineup over the last few seasons and was the longest tenured Marlin, per MLB.com.
He experienced a breakout in 2023, where Sanchez played in 125 games, hit 14 home runs, drove in 52 runs and finished with a .777 OPS. He then improved on his power numbers in 2024.
Last season was full of career highs for the rightfielder. In 149 games, he hit 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBI. So far in 2025, Sanchez has hit four triples, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
Sanchez definitely has a big hole in his game, and it's that he strikes out at a 26.2 percent clip for his career. However, there is a lot of upside to the power he can provide.
Sanchez's average exit velocity is in the 87th percentile at 92.1 percent. He has a hard-hit rate of 46.4 percent and an 11.8 percent barrel percentage, in the 71st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
The Astros' new outfielder will immediately plug into the lineup that's missing Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez. Without them, Sanchez becomes the Astros third best hitter by OPS+, with a 104.
Though he is just a rental, it's the type of bat that adds a little extra juice in the bottom half of the order when everyone is healthy.
On the other side of things, the Astros traded right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, infielder Chase Jaworsky and outfielder Esmil Valencia are headed to Miami.
Gusto, a rookie has made 24 appearances with 16 starts. In 86 innings, the 26-year-old has pitched in 86 innings, pitching to a 4.92 ERA and 9.1 K/9.
Jaworsky was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and is currently at High-A. A plus runner with good bat to ball skills according to MLB Pipeline. Jaworsky has a career high .712 OPS with three home runs, 29 RBIs and 24 stolen bases.
Valencia is a 19-year-old outfielder who made his Single-A debut in 2025. In 83 games, He has five home home runs, 38 RBIs and a whopping 50 stolen bases.
Sanchez won't be the Astros' best player, but he provides pretty reliable power and will be wonderful depth in the lineup when everyone gets back.
