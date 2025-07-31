Insider Shares Latest About Possible Astros Reunion With Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros have been involved in a lot of trade rumors over the last few days as they are on the lookout for upgrades to their roster for the stretch run of the season.
Given how many injuries the team has endured, they are seeking help at several positions.
General manager Dana Brown has stated the team is looking for a left-handed bat -- preferably an infielder -- and a No. 3 starter who can start playoff games behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
More News: Ranking Left-Handed Hitting MLB Trade Deadline Targets Mentioned for Astros
The Astros have already made one move, acquiring Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles to bolster their infield depth.
They are far from being done wheeling and dealing, as they are connected to potential Dylan Cease or Sandy Alcantara trades, along with several St. Louis Cardinals hitters.
Who will be the next acquisition?
More News: Astros Named as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
One player who can be crossed off that list, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, is Carlos Correa.
Recently, rumors started to swirl that Houston was looking into reuniting with their former star shortstop in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.
The Astros desperately need help at third base, with Isaac Paredes potentially being lost for the year because of a hamstring injury. With shortstop Jeremy Pena and second baseman Brendan Rodgers also sidelined, the team needs help on the dirt.
More News: Astros Should Have Major Urgency To Acquire Bat They've Been Seeking
Discussions were had about bringing Correa back, but those talks, per Nightengale, are all but dead.
He reported that Houston asked the Twins to pay approximately $50 million of the $102.5 million that Correa is owed. In addition, the Astros wanted an outfielder to be included in the return package.
Minnesota declined that offer and isn’t budging from its stance.
More News: Former MLB GM Shares Which Players He Has Heard Have Been Connected to Astros
Correa is in the midst of the least productive season of his career, which likely plays a part in Houston asking for so much money to be paid covered and another player to be attached to him.
A reunion with the three-time All-Star would have been a great story, but Correa doesn’t quite fit what the team needs as another right-handed hitting infielder not living up to expectations.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.