Projected Houston Astros Lineups vs Right and Left-Handed Pitchers

The Houston Astros have ramped up their work this offseason as the regular season is right around the corner. Following a tough 2025 where the Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the franchise is in a must-win situation this season to keep their hopes alive.

And when the regular season arrives, Houston has to get off to a good start before doubt creeps in. The pitching staff took a step back, and with the uncertainty of Josh Hader in the bullpen for opening day, the starting lineup has to carry the load right out of the gates.

Come opening day, the Astros will host the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, and fans will get their first look at what the lineup looks like for the season. FanGraphs has its projected lineups for the Astros against right-handers and left-handers, and they might be spot on with how spring is unfolding.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) looks out at his team before the game. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Astros Projected Lineup vs RHP

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. SS Carlos Correa

5. 1B Christian Walker

6. LF Joey Loperfido

7. C Yainer Diaz

8. RF Zach Cole

9. CF Jake Meyers

Bench

C César Salazar

INF Nick Allen

INF/OF Brice Matthews

OF Cam Smith

Jeremy Peña is projected to be on the injured list to begin the season, which is why Paredes is projected to get the start at third, and Correa would move back to shortstop. And with the return of Loperfido to Houston, left field will be held down better than if Alvarez were out there every day.

When looking at the lineup, the Astros could use a better outfielder to play every day, or they're forced to hold out hope that someone else will step up.

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido (10) celebrates his sacrifice RBI. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Projected Astros Lineup vs LHP

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. SS Carlos Correa

5. 1B Christian Walker

6. RF Cam Smith

7. C Yainer Diaz

8. CF Jake Meyers

9. LF Brice Matthews

Bench

C César Salazar

INF Nick Allen

OF Zach Cole

OF/1B Joey Loperfido

Brice Matthews is encouraging to see on the lineup card for the Astros, as he was projected to be a dark horse to make the opening day roster. The starting five from Altuve to Walker will be the most clutch group for Houston this season, but from six to nine, there is room for improvement.

The Astros will likely perform better against right-handers than left-handers, but so long as their starting rotation keeps them in the game, they have a lineup that can earn them wins.