Astros Select Brother of Intriguing Cubs Prospect in Recent MLB Mock Draft
The Houston Astros could use more talent in their farm system, especially in the infield.
Houston has converted Jose Altuve into an outfielder. Both Mauricio Dubón and Jeremy Peña are exceptional players, but they are tracking toward being too expensive for Houston to keep when they hit free agency.
The Astros have a potential star in Brice Matthews, who could be their everyday shortstop one day. But depth is always key because not every player works out like Altuve did.
The Astros have the No. 21 overall pick in the MLB draft in July and recently, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel published his first mock draft. He ended up giving the Astros a player that has ties to a Chicago Cubs prospect.
Could Astros End Up with Tate Southisene?
Southisene is a prep shortstop at Basic High School in Nevada. If the last name is familiar, there’s a good reason why. His older brother is Ty Southisene, whom the Chicago Cubs selected in the fourth round last July and paid a $1 million signing bonus.
If the Astros take him in the first round, he’ll get much more than that. But he could help bolster the middle infield pipeline for Houston.
He’s not considered the best prep shortstop in the class. But McDaniel praised his power and patience at the plate for a hitter his age.
Houston could use pitching, too, given how ravaged their Major League staff is. Earlier this week the Astros learned that starter Ronel Blanco would need season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The Astros selected Sam Houston catcher Walker Janek in the first round last year. He’s the starting catcher at High-A Asheville with the hopes of moving up to Double-A Corpus Christi later this year.
Houston’s 2023 first-round pick was Matthews, a Houston native who played his college baseball at Nebraska. He has already ascended to Triple-A Sugar Land and is seen as a player that could make their MLB debut this year.
The Astros selected outfielder Drew Gilbert out of Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 draft. Gilbert was included in the Justin Verlander trade with the New York Mets in 2023 and he is now at Triple-A Syracuse hoping to make a Big League debut this year.
Houston did not have first-round selections in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts, which were surrendered due to the electronic sign-stealing scandal that emerged after the Astros’ World Series victory in 2017.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.