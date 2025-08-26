Astros Send Aces, Jason Alexander to Mound for Upcoming Rockies Series
It’s the perfect time for the Houston Astros to return home and face an opponent that gives them a clear chance to sweep a series and help their American League West title hopes.
The Astros (72-59) host the Colorado Rockies (37-94) for a three-game series that starts on Tuesday night at Daikin Park. The Astros have the lead in the AL West, but it's a tenuous one over the Seattle Mariners. Neither team has played well of late, but it appears to be a two-horse race as the division title chase heads into the final month of the season.
The Rockies are just trying to avoid usurping the Chicago White Sox for the Major League record for most losses in a season. The Rockies need only five wins to avoid tying the White Sox in that category. Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game series.
Tuesday: Hunter Brown vs. Tanner Gordon
The contest, set for 7:10 p.m., pits Brown, a potential Cy Young candidate, against Gordon, who by record is having one of the better seasons among the Rockies’ starting rotation.
Brown (10-5, 2.36) Is coming off a no-decision in his last start against his hometown team, the Detroit Tigers, last week. He pitched well, giving up five hits and no runs in six innings, as he struck out six and walked three. He's been effective in his last seven starts, though he is only 1-2. He has a 2.77 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 innings. Entering the game, he has 170 strikeouts and 46 walks in 149 innings this season as batters are struggling to hit .200 against him.
Gordon (4-5, 7.11), a right-hander, is on a hot streak for Colorado. He has won each of his last two starts, as he's pitched 11 innings, allowing nine hits, four earned runs and two walks, while he’s struck out five. In his last seven starts he is 3-4 with an 8.16 ERA, with 18 strikeouts and seven walks in 32 innings. Given Colorado’s season, the Rockies will take Gordon’s recent streak as a positive step.
Wednesday: Framber Valdez vs. Chase Dollander
Valdez (11-7, 3.32) has formed a terrific 1-2 punch with Brown this season, but the Astros left-hander has struggled of late. In his last seven starts he is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA, including 38 strikeouts and 13 walks in 42.1 innings. He's taken the loss in each of his last two starts. The free agent-to-be enters his 26th start of the season with 153 strikeouts and 54 walks in 157.1 innings. Batters are hitting .234 against them and he has a 1.21 WHIP.
Dollander (2-10, 6.91) was Colorado’s first-round pick in 2023, and he made his Major League debut earlier this year. He's learning on the job, and he is 0-3 with a 7.47 ERA in his last seven starts, which includes 22 strikeouts and 15 walks in 30.1 innings. He took the loss in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, during which he gave up nine hits and seven earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Thursday: Jason Alexander vs. TBD
The finale of the series is set for 1:10 p.m. central time, and while the Rockies have not set a starter, Alexander (4-1, 4.59) is set to go for the Astros.
Houston continues to find pitchers that can give them something as they cycle through injuries in the starting rotation. Alexander is the latest to give the Astros quality innings. Houston signed him after the Athletics designated him for assignment in mid-May, and in his last seven games for Houston, which includes six starts, he's 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA. He has struck out 29 and walked 11 in 37 innings. He won his last start against Baltimore, as he gave up eight hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.