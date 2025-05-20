Could Astros Target Elite Tampa Bay Rays Right-Hander in Blockbuster Trade?
Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski is set to undergo Tommy John surgery that will sideline him rest of the season and put his 2026 campaign in jeopardy, as well.
The Astros have been dealing with pitching injuries like no other team. Wesneski joins Spencer Arrighetti, J.P. France, Luis Garcia and Christian Javier on the injured list, testing Houston's rotational depth.
With the Texas Rangers turning things around and the Seattle Mariners and Athletics having solid offensive performances to this point, the Astros can't afford to fall behind if they want to compete for a spot in the playoffs.
So, they have the holes they need to address.
Drew Rasmussen is having another outstanding year with the Tampa Bay Rays. His season was cut short in 2024 by starting just 16 games, but if his current ERA of 2.93 stands, it would be his fifth straight year with an ERA below 3.00. His 1.00 WHIP is currently tied for 14th-best in the MLB.
Rasmussen, 29, could offer a lot of unique tools to the Houston rotation.
All five of his pitches -- cutter, fastball, sinker, sweeper and curveball -- are above the league average for velocity by right handed pitchers.
According to Baseball Savant, Rasmussen's walk percentage is in the 83rd percentile and his ground ball rate is in the 82nd percentile. So, he's not going to let right-handed batters generate massive power to that side of Daikin Park.
The Rays currently sit at 21-25, so the season isn't completely dead. But with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox being the clear frontrunners for the AL East title, reality will set it sooner or later and Tampa Bay might have to sell.
With many of their elite starters being so young in age, Rasmussen would be the logic choice to trade.