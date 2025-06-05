Astros Sending Injured Pitcher to Florida to Throw Live Batting Practice
After losing Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to season-ending elbow injuries, the Houston Astros could use some good news.
The Astros got some on Wednesday.
Per The Athletic, Houston manager Joe Espada said that a long-injured starting pitcher would throw a live batting practice at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday.
It’s not Luis Garcia or Cristian Javier, both pitchers who are coming off elbow surgeries and are pitchers the Astros hope can help them at some point this year.
No, it’s the right-hander who suffered a shoulder injury last season — J.P. France.
J.P. France Continues Return to Astros Rotation
France had surgery on July 1 of last year to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. At the time, he was expected to need anywhere from 12 to 14 months to recover. He’s coming up on the 12-month mark in his recovery.
The batting practice session is likely the first time he’s faced live hitters since last season.
Before the injury, he was struggling. He went 0-3 in five starts with a 7.48 ERA. He struck out 22 and walked 12 in 25.1 innings. He also allowed 21 earned runs.
Before that, he was a surprise and welcome addition to the rotation as the Astros reached the American League Championship Series. He went 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 24 games (23 starts). He struck out 101 and walked 47 in 136.1 innings.
He took the long path to get to the Majors. He was Houston’s 14th round pick in the 2018 MLB draft out of Mississippi State.
Right now, the Astros could use healthy arms. It’s possible that France beats both Garcia and Javier back to the field. Espada said that both of those pitchers are still just throwing bullpens and are not ready for live batting practice.
That is why the return of Lance McCullers Jr. has been so welcome. It takes some of the sting out of losing Wesneski and Blanco, who will both need elbow surgeries.
Along with McCullers, the rotation includes Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Ryan Gusto, along with whatever Houston can find for a fifth starter. It’s possible that Houston could get Spencer Arrighetti back from injury soon.
With France’s recovery time, he likely wouldn’t be an option for Houston until after the All-Star break. But at least there is a chance he’ll be an option.