Astros Should Have Major Urgency To Acquire Bat They've Been Seeking
The Houston Astros have done a wonderful job of overcoming some legitimate hurdles during the 2025 MLB regular season to find the amount of success that they have.
With a record of 60-46, they are four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West standings. However, they have begun showing some signs of all of the injuries they have suffered beginning to catch up to them.
The Astros are riding a four-game losing streak after losing a series finale to the Arizona Diamondbacks and getting swept by their divisional rivals, the Athletics.
That dropped their record to 4-6 since the All-Star break. With injuries still mounting, Houston needs some reinforcements ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
With five players from their Opening Day lineup -- designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Jeremy Pena, second baseman Brendan Rodgers, center fielder Jake Meyes and third baseman Isaac Paredes -- all sidelined, help is needed.
That is why the Astros have made a huge jump up the MLB trade deadline urgency index at The Athletic by Tim Britton, Eno Sarris and Aaron Gleeman (subscription required).
Houston was previously an honorable mention, but since the last index was released, position players Meyers and Paredes both went down with injuries, while starting pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Brandon Walter were both placed on the injured list as well.
That has pushed them to No. 2 in the urgency rankings, behind only the San Diego Padres.
General manager Dana Brown has not been shy discussing what the team’s gameplan is ahead of the deadline, as they are on the lookout for a left-handed hitter.
If that player is an infielder, it is an added bonus, but the Astros aren’t looking specifically only for a player on the dirt; they would take a lefty regardless of position at this point.
Houston has recorded the fewest at-bats in the MLB this season by a left-handed pitcher, which has helped opponents stack right-handed pitchers when facing off against them.
Britton shared four players who could fill the left-handed hitting void for the Astros ahead of the deadline: Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, Cedric Mullins of the Orioles and Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins.
All four have varying levels of fit on the team, but would accomplish the No. 1 goal of adding a lefty to the lineup.
