Billy Wagner Latest Astros Legend to be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Even after a rain delay, it was Billy Wagner’s day to finally take his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Houston Astros legend, surrounded by family, friends and teammates was inducted into the Hall of Fame, as his plaque was unveiled with an Astros hat, of course.
Wagner spent his time at the podium thanking everyone, including Astros fans, as he spent the bulk of his career in Houston and build is reputation as one of the best closers of all time.
More News: Astros Must Improve Offense Following Mariners Acquisition of Josh Naylor
“What a humbling moment standing in front of my heroes on the ultimate stage,” he said.
Wagner was part of a class that included outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher C.C. Sabathia, all of which were elected by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Two additional players, Dick Allen and Dave Parker, were inducted after being elected to the Hall by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.
The Astros celebrated his induction by wearing late 1990s and early 2000s era hats in Wagner’s honor, with the Baseball Hall of Fame logo on the side.
More News: Astros Place Another Starting Pitcher on IL With Concerning Injury
Wagner took a moment to send a special thank you to former teammate Lance Berkman.
The left-handed closer was the Astros’ first-round pick out of Ferrum College in 1993. He made a brief MLB debut in 1995 when rosters expected and had his contract selected in 1996 in a move that required the Astros to release Greg Swindell.
Wagner pitched the first nine seasons of his career with the Astros, during which he had 225 saves and went 26-29, earning three All-Star Game berths and the 1999 Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award. That season he had 39 saves, went 4-1 and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.
More News: Astros Would Be Interested in Cardinals All-Star if He's Made Available
Houston traded him after the 2003 season to Philadelphia, and he went on to play for the Phillies (2004-05), the New York Mets (2006-09), the Boston Red Sox (2009) and the Atlanta Braves (2010). He was named a National League All-Star that final season with Atlanta, which was his seventh and final selection.
Among left-handed relievers, Wagner’s 422 career saves were second to John Franco (424). He is eighth on the all-time saves list.
More News: Astros Should Target Ryan O'Hearn Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
His career 2.31 ERA is the lowest among retired left-handed pitchers with at least 500 innings pitched. His 14.95 single-season-strikeout-per-nine innings was the highest among relievers at the time of his retirement.
Wagner is the 11th Astros player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He joins Jeff Bagwell, Iván Rodríguez, Craig Biggio, Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Don Sutton, Nellie Fox, Joe Morgan, Eddie Mathews and Robin Roberts. Former manager Leo Durocher was also inducted.
Bagwell and Biggio are the only two that played their entire careers with Houston.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.