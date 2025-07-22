Inside the Astros

Astros Should Have Two Top Priorities To Address at MLB Trade Deadline

What do the Houston Astros need to improve at the trade deadline?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a great season for the Houston Astros, who are currently in first place in the American League West and seeking another division crown.

While the Astros have had a lot of impressive campaigns in recent years, this season has been one of the best.

After trading away Kyle Tucker and losing Alex Bregman in free agency, it would have been easy to understand the team taking a step in the wrong direction. However, things have gone well despite some injuries impacting both the starting rotation and the lineup.

More News: Astros Named Great Fit for Former NL Cy Young Award Winner at Trade Deadline

As the trade deadline approaches, Houston will once again be buyers, and they have a couple of areas that make sense to try and upgrade. With other contenders likely to be aggressive, the Astros must also try to find ways to improve.

Fortunately, the bullpen likely won’t be one of those areas with the Astros featuring one of the best units in the league. Houston also shouldn’t need to pursue a front-end starter with two aces at the top of their rotation.

Where it does seem logical to seek improvements is in the lineup. The Astros rank in the middle of the pack in terms of runs scored, and with injuries piling up, upgrading here makes sense.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top priority for the Astros at the deadline being to either add a second baseman or a left fielder.

“The starting rotation gets questionable in a hurry beyond Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. However, with Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia all likely to return from the IL within the next month, maybe they set their trade deadline sights elsewhere?”

More News: Will Injuries End Up Costing Astros Their Division Lead?

For much of the season, these two positions have been an area of need for Houston. Jose Altuve has bounced back and forth a bit, but a recent call-up might throw a bit of a wrinkle into their deadline plans.

Even though the sample size is extremely small, Brice Matthews looks really good so far. As one of the top prospects in the system, there is certainly reason to believe that he could be the solution at second base.

In a perfect world, Matthews ends up being the answer at second base, allowing Altuve to stay in left field. However, getting some insurance for their offense would make a lot of sense with multiple key players on the injured list right now.

More News: Astros Expected To Only Address One of Two Major Needs at MLB Trade Deadline

The need for a middle of the rotation starting pitcher is certainly legitimate, but the top priority being to improve the offense does make sense.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News