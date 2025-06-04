Astros Should Strongly Consider Including This Prospect in Trade Talks
The Houston Astros have done a great job of hanging around in the American League playoff picture despite another slow start to the season.
There was a lot of skepticism about whether or not they could climb out of the hole again, especially with how much talent the team lost this past offseason.
Third baseman Alex Bregman leaving for the Boston Red Sox in free agency and right fielder Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs were major losses. Starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi also departed in free agency.
Moves were made to help compensate for those losses, but not many of them have panned out too well.
First baseman Christian Walker has struggled to find consistency. He is one of several hitters who aren’t living up to expectations.
Despite that, the Astros have a 32-27 record, a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West standings.
They look to be a playoff team once again, which means they will be looking to make some additions ahead of the trade deadline to improve their chances of making the postseason for a ninth consecutive year.
To acquire upgrades, Houston will have to part with pieces to complete a trade.
One player who could be part of those trade negotiations, in the opinion of David Hill of Yarbarker, is catcher Walker Janek.
Astros Could Consider Trading Catching Prospect Walker Janek
“Regarded by the Astros as the best defensive catcher in the 2024 MLB Draft, Janek has put together a strong start to his second stint in High-A. However, with Yainer Diaz locked in behind the plate through the end of the decade, Janek may be a trade chip as the Astros look to extend their window of contention,” he wrote.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Sam Houston State University, Janek has looked much more comfortable at the plate in his first full year of professional baseball.
He has a strong .280/.344/.415 slash line with two home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
His speed is an incredible asset from a position that normally doesn’t provide much of an impact on the basepaths. Combined with his defensive prowess, there is a lot to like about Janek’s game.
At only 26 years old, Diaz isn’t going anywhere anytime soon despite his struggles with the bat this year. That, as much as anything, could make Janek a tradable asset, from a farm system lacking many impact performers, with the Astros on the lookout for some pitching help.