Insider Reports Astros Are Searching for Starting Pitching Help
After a slow start to the year, the Houston Astros find themselves back in familiar territory; towards the top of the AL West standings.
Entering Monday just a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners for first in the division, there is reason to believe the Astros have another gear they can hit based on what has occurred during the early part of the season.
For one, Yordan Alvarez has been a non-factor.
Performing poorly before being placed on the injured list with a strain in his hand that was discovered to also be fractured, the fact that the superstar slugger has not played well this year means that more offensive upside should be there.
Throw in improvements from Jose Altuve and Christian Walker, and Houston should find themselves being much closer to what they were in the past at the plate compared to what they showed in the first couple months of this campaign.
However, the starting rotation is a major problem.
Despite getting Lance McCullers Jr. back, two other starters have gone down with season-ending elbow injuries -- Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco -- while Spencer Arrighetti is still on the injured list with his broken thumb.
Since Cristian Javier is not expected back until the second half of the year and the returning timetables of Luis Garcia and J.P. France are unknown, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the front office will be searching for rotation help.
"The Houston Astros say they are on the lookout for starting pitching after losing Ronel Blanco," he wrote.
This shouldn't be much of a surprise.
The Astros have been aggressive ahead of the trade deadline during this dynastic run, and since they are in the mix for another AL West title, it doesn't seem like they are going to alter that mentality.
Who they go after will be interesting to monitor.
Many felt they overpaid for Yusei Kikuchi last year, but he turned into a great pitcher for them and the prospects they gave up haven't amounted to much just yet.
Keep an eye on Houston making a splash for a starting pitcher once again this season.