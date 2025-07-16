Astros Sign UTSA Roadrunners Star Among Five College Free Agents
The Houston Astros clearly had their eyes on some pitching talent after the conclusion of the MLB draft.
Baseball America reported that the Astros signed five undrafted free agents. All went to college and four of them are pitchers.
The four pitchers were all right-handers — George Mason’s Brandon Cassedy, Central Arkansas’ Coleman MacRae, Little Rock’s Jackson Wells and Saint Louis’ Charlie Weber.
The only position player on the list was UTSA outfielder Mason Lytle, who is the most accomplished player in the group.
Lytle was the 2025 American Athletic Conference player of the year and helped the Roadrunners to the NCAA super regionals for the first time. He slashed .366/.424/.560 with 10 home runs and 68 RBI. He was also named ABCA/Rawlings all-America third team.
Cassedy had a great 2025 for George Mason, as he went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 16 games (15 starts). He struck out 78 and walked 30 in 84 innings. He allowed batters to hit .241 against him. Before that, he pitched at Christopher Newport, where he was an all-state selection in 2023 with a 7-4 record and a 3.62 ERA.
MacRae went 8-7 with a 5.63 ERA in 31 games (15 starts) in three seasons with the Bears. He struck out 85 and walked 60 in 88 innings.
Wells pitched three seasons for the Trojans, as he went 15-15 with a. 4.09 ERA in 47 games (46 starts). He threw three complete games, a shutout and 244.1 innings as he started at least 15 games in each collegiate season.
He struck out 245 and walked 111 and allowed batters to hit .258 against him.
Weber emerged as a workhorse reliever for the Billikens in 2025, as he went 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 18 games, all in relief. He struck out 58 and walked 18 in 56 innings, as batters hit just .239 against him.
For his two-year career at Saint Louis he went 6-5 with a 4.31 ERA, as he spent most of 2024 as a starter.
