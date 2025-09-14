Astros Sit Jose Altuve to Protect Him for Huge Week of AL West Action
The Houston Astros are not taking any chances with Jose Altuve as a huge week of American League West games loom beginning on Monday.
Altuve was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale with the Atlanta Braves, per Houston’s official lineup card. It’s a day game after a night game, so sitting a player like Altuve isn’t that unusual. But he also left Saturday’s game with what Houston described as right foot discomfort, something that manager Joe Espada addressed after the game.
“When he ran the base on that [fielder’s choice], he said, ‘My foot is bothering me,’” Espada said. “We took him out just to be cautious.”
MLB.com’s report listed Altuve as “day-to-day.” He was removed in the third inning after he singled and was then forced out at second on a fielder’s choice. Altuve did not speak to reporters after Saturday’s game.
Houston’s Huge Week
The Astros will need a health Altuve in the lineup this coming week because it may determine whether the Astros win the American League West, make the playoffs as an AL Wild Card or fail to make the postseason at all.
Going into Sunday’s action, the Astros are tied with the Seattle Mariners for the lead in the AL West. They are also tied for the final wild card berth. Two games behind the pair in both races is the Texas Rangers. Combined, the three teams have won 16 games in a row — Houston has won two, Texas has won six and Seattle has won eight.
When Houston returns to Atlanta, their AL West competitors are queued up. Texas arrives Sunday evening after a three-game series with the New York Mets. The Rangers and Astros play Monday-Wednesday and Houston will not have either Hunter Brown or Framber Valdez available for the series.
Houston then gets a day off on Thursday before hosting the Mariners for a three-game series that starts on Friday. By next Sunday, the Astros should have a good sense of what the final week of the race will look like. With six head-to-head matchups in the division, their standing could change significantly.
Altuve has bounced around the diamond this season, his first as a non-full time second baseman. But his bat has still been productive. He is slashing .264/.327/.443 with 256 home runs and 70 RBI. He’s splitting his time between left field, second base and designated hitter.