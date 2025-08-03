Inside the Astros

Astros Tried To Include Major Free Agent Signing in Carlos Correa Trade With Twins

The Houston Astros trade for Carlos Correa could have been more shocking than it already was.

The Houston Astros were involved in the most shocking trade of the MLB trade deadline this year when they acquired Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins.

He had originally begun his career with the Astros, helping the team win the World Series in 2017 before hitting free agency in 2021.

Houston attempted to retain him, offering a five-year, $160 million contract, but he opted to take a deal with the Twins after offers from the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants fell through because of his medical records.

Now, four years later, he is making a highly anticipated return to Houston, and the plan is for him to play third base.

He will be helping offset the loss of All-Star Isaac Paredes, who suffered a hamstring injury that is more severe than anyone originally thought. There is a chance he misses the remainder of the season and could have to undergo surgery.

Being able to replace him with Correa is not something anyone thought possible heading into the deadline, with the swirling rumors being shut down by everyone, insiders, and players themselves.

A major reason for the talks being dead was how much money the Astros wanted Minnesota to retain of Correa’s contract and their desire for an outfielder to be included along with the star shortstop.

The Twins laughed and ended conversations, but Houston would not be deterred.

With some pushing and insistence from the Astros, negotiations continued and eventually a deal was completed that includes Minnesota covering about $33 million of his contract.

However, what was already a shocking deal could have been an even bigger blockbuster had Houston expanded the deal in the fashion they were attempting.

As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the Astros attempted to unloaded Chrisitan Walker in the Correa trade negotiations.

“The Twins had the opportunity to acquire Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker in their Carlos Correa trade talks, but passed, not wanting to take on the two years and $40 million left on his contract,” he wrote.

That would have been an interesting way for the franchise to shed some money while adding so much that is left on Correa’s deal, but it isn’t all too surprising a franchise who was selling as aggressive as Minnesota and is in so much debt wasn’t looking to bring on Walker’s money.

Signed to a three-year, $60 million deal this past winter, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet.

Nightingale hypothesized that Walker could be shopped again this winter because Houston is now dealing with a bit of a roster crunch.

Paredes could shift over to first base with Correa handling third base. Jeremy Pena is locked in at shortstop and the combination of Jose Altuve and Ramon Urias, another deadline acquisition, can handle second base.

