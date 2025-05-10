Houston Astros Legend Reaches Historic Milestone During Victory Over Reds
The Houston Astros have gotten a front-row seat to watch the career of a future Hall of Fame talent for 15 years now.
From the early stages of Jose Altuve's career as a speedy second baseman who primarily hit for average and kept the ball in the yard, to his development as one of the best all-around hitters in the sport, the Astros have benefited from all of it. He has been a big part of the team's two World Series Championships and the dynastic run that has lasted for the better part of a decade.
In Friday night's 3-0 shutout victory over the Cincinnati Reds, Altuve achieved another career milestone. With a two-out double in the third inning off of starter Nick Martinez, Altuve reached 700 career extra-base hits.
Jose Altuve Achieves Milestone Extra-Base Hit 700
It was not the quintessential Altuve battle at the plate that it normally was. It did not come at the end of a 10-pitch at-bat, but on the first pitch he saw, a 94-MPH sinker in on the hands that Altuve pulled down the line in left field for a hustle double.
The newly shifted left fielder has tallied 2,270 hits in his career. Of the 700 that have gone for extra bases, 436 have been doubles, 31 have been triples, and 233 have been home runs.
With his 700th extra-base hit, Altuve is now tied with Bobby Bonds for 207th all-time in Major League Baseball. Dante Bichette, father of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, and George Foster are next on the list with 702 each, and it will take 11 more to crack the top 200.
Among active players, Altuve ranks 10th behind Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew McCutchen, Nolan Arenado, Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, Carlos Santana, and Manny Machado, respectively.
With four years remaining on Altuve's contract after the 2025 season, which will carry him through his age-39 campaign, this recent milestone will surely not be the last. 3,000 hits, 1,000 RBI, and 500 doubles are all within reach for the future Hall of Famer.